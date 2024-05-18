Isou desperate for a win

The Round 6 blockbuster triple header kicks off at 11am with original Intercity traditional arch rivals, East New Britain Agmark Gurias and Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers before Kroton Hela Wigmen lock horns with Gas Resources Central Dabaris at 2pm.

Amidst adversity and late amendments to the current competition draws due to continuous airline delays and cancelations, Round 6 of the country’s premier national rugby league competition will proceed this Sunday in four designated venues - Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka and Minj.

Isou /Cutters match headlines the Santos National Football stadium triple header preceded by other high quality fixtures- Gurias vs Vipers and Dabaris up against Wigmen.

After coping their fifth straight defeat at the hands of Waghi Tumbe in Minj last week (32-6), Isou coach Roger Laka now finds himself on hot seat to do everything under the sun to deliver.

With both teams evenly matched across the park in forwards and backs, this promises to be an open fast flowing game which should provide some entertainment for the fans to enjoy.

After recording back to back wins over Lahanis and Tumbe in previous rounds, Cutters were brought back down to earth, in a midweek match by a strong Vipers side 28-6 and would need to regroup and get their winning form back on, against a desperate Gulf Isou outfit on Sunday.

Cutters main engine room and spine will be led by former Pukpuk 7s player Henry Liliket(6), Michael Ragi(7) and crafty Number 9 Jethro John, setting the platform for their forwards in Charles Sul, David Tetefo, Paul Ivan and workaholic Tom Jones at lock. Out the back they’ll be relaying on formidable centre pairing of Anthony Longa and Edward Yukil to set up their wingers to score.

They will be up against Isou’s latest buy, former Mioks ball wrecker Ezekial Yaru leading the young forward pack of Lam Eddie, Smith Pamundi, co-captain Jastar Kumo and Benny Kevin with Graham Sinori at number 9.

Captain center Eliakim Lukara has a lot on his shoulders to set the pace for Isou’s backline, blessed with a lot of natural flair and speed in the likes of lanky centre, Jeremiah Karavo and Kenny Laho.

In other Round 6 fixtures – competition pacesetters PRK Mendi Muruks will be put to test when they meet a revamped defending premiers KMH Mioks in Lae.

Bintongor Goroka Lahanis looking to make amends on Sunday when they host Lae Snax Tigers at the National Sports Institute while in Minj Asila Tumbe coming off a big win last week, would be keen to keep their winning form, adding Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles to their list of victims.