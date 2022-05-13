PX Resume Flights To Kagamuga

The stranded passengers included journalists and guest who had attended the opening of the Hela Opene Polytech Institute in Enga Province on Wednesday. They could not get to the airport to return home, due to the civil unrest in Mt Hagen.

The provincial rugby league team, the Enga Mioks, were also affected. The Mioks have a Round 4 game this weekend in Port Moresby.

Chairman Philip Kepson said the team was looking at other options, including getting out through Wapenamanda, but the airport can only cater for a small aircraft.

Air Niugini issued a statement this morning, saying they are closely monitoring the situation on the ground. The Kagamuga International Airport was blocked yesterday as locals protested the appointment of Hagen Central's returning officer (RO).

A protest was also held in Wabag town over the appointment of their RO.

Another protest is set to be held in the Kompiam-Ambum District today over the same matter.