Purpose Found In Self Confidence

The Grade 11 students of St Joseph’s Catholic College discussed the issue of “Overcoming Peer Pressure and Living Healthy” during the Chat room session and stressed on the significant impact it had on the integral development of young minds.

The discussions brought to light issues relating to Peer Pressure and what it means to Live Healthy. They called on governments and parents to start caring for the needs of the younger generation.

Student Serena Moi said Peer Pressure referred to the influence of social groups on individuals and warned that this influence affected their lives dramatically either in a negative or positive way and these gradually will affect their social and emotional development.

Fellow student, Nicole Mok stressed on the negative effects of Peer Pressure highlighting that most young people succumb to it to feel worthy and valued, and are led to participate in smoking or chewing and eventually creating an unwarranted habit. They are coerced into taking part in acts that contradict their moral values.

However, where there is a negative side of things there is always a positive that rises above and student Bourice Omondi, advised students and youth to surround themselves with people who were supportive and possessed positive attributes about themselves.

“It is only natural for one to relate Peer Pressure with negativity, however, this depends on the company you keep and the right crowd is usually those that are goal orientated, have confidence in themselves or share same hobbies or passions.”

The students urged the young generation to be true to themselves and reminded that they have a purpose in life, because they are still growing as individuals and have much more to learn. Parents are encouraged to lead the way forward in teaching their young on how to behave and think.