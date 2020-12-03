Public service shutdown period

The Department of Personnel Management secretary, Taies Sansan, said those days are not leave days and are not to be accrued if not taken.

“They are allocated for the convenience of closing Government offices,” Sansan outlined.

“Officers who are required to work to cater for essential and emergency services and rostered work arrangements will not be paid overtime, but will be awarded with a paid day off at a future date.

“The NEC has directed that public hospitals, police force, correctional service, defence force, public utilities and other organisations providing essential and emergency services will not be shut down and will make their own internal arrangements to cater for essential and emergency services during the Christmas and New Year period.”

Sansan said the shutdown starts after lunch on Thursday December 24th (half day) and ends on Friday, January 1st.

“All public servants are to return to work on Monday 4th January, 2021.”

(The Department of Personnel Management secretary, Taies Sansan)