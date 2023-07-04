Public servants without NID to be axed

Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi in a statement issued this warning on Monday.

The Public Service Ministry has directed Department of Personnel Management (DPM) to adhere to the Ministerial Directive No.1/2023 which was issued on the January 26, 2023.

Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi said this directive issued to all heads of agencies stipulates that Public Servants paid through GoPNG Payroll will have to be registered by the end of June to remain on payroll, as part of the exercise to identify ghost employees paid through the government payroll.

He stressed that all Public Servants must be registered in order for DPM to do payroll cleansing to comply with the 1PPP Policy and identify real persons against Public Service Positions.

“I had directed DPM and all other agencies at hiring points to immediately take action to remove respective officers in NCD who are without NID from the payroll,” Minister Sungi said.

“We will commence the exercise to cease public servants without NID in NCD and later do the same for provinces by the end of August.

“By the end of August, NID for provinces must be completed,” he said.

Numerous Circular Instructions have been issued by Secretary DPM since NEC Decision 71/2017,18/2021 and 380/2021 were taken on NID.

As a result, Secretary DPM took action and issued Circular Instructions; 9/2016, 6/2020 and 30/2020 to all agency heads which were simply ignored without adherence.

This directive is now to take action and put all public servants without NID off the pay roll.

There are 307 public servants in NCD from 49 agencies as listed below who are yet to be registered with their NID.

“I have directed that as of the end of June, we will take action and this directive is to effect that decision.

“As of Pay 15, public servants in NCD who still have not registered with their NID will be taken off the payroll until they get themselves registered with their NID,” Sungi added.