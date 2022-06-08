Public Servants Query Appointment

The public servants have queried the appointment of the PA and that proper processes were followed.

According to a public servant, who did not want to be named said the signatures of a minute they had received earlier did not match, and this caused them to question the appointment.

They again fronted the provincial administration building today to get an update on their query.

Meantime, the Department of Personnel Management has sent out an official correspondence to both Messrs. Tare and Lau on Monday, June 6, to inform the revocation and the appointment respectively.

A copy was sent to Madang Governor’s Office and the Madang Provincial Administration HR.

DPM Secretary, Taies Sansan said their mandate is only to facilitate the appointment process and the appointing authority rests with the National Executive Council.