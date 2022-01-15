PSC Gets Keys To New House

Minister for Agriculture and Member for Maprik John Simon handed over keys to PSC Kaupa at Banyik.

The house was built by contractor YIFIG Group Limited at a cost of K500, 000.

This is the first of 20 houses being built for Police officers stationed in Maprik District.

“This is the same contractor that built Kennedy Estate in Port Moresby. We decided to bring in a contractor that has the capacity and resources,” said Minister Simon.

The MP said the District Development Authority paid around K5million to YIFIG to build the houses.

Simon said police in the district need proper housing so they can attend to ongoing law and order issues including holdups along the Sepik highway.

“We are providing all the furniture as well so the total cost of the house is around K600, 000,

“The cost of bringing in Mobile Squad from Lae or Port Moresby is very high. The DDA decided to change this approach where we will build a police barracks here at Banyik,” he said.

PSC Kaupa thanked the DDA for its support to Maprik police and the work they do.

Meantime, Minister Simon said discussions are underway with local landowners to transfer the title of the land at Banyik to the state, for the Police Barracks.