Proposed Airport Land Disputed

He told women who gathered at the Kavieng Airport on Friday that there are two sides to a story.

"We understand New Ireland is a matrilineal society and I have big respect for all the women including my mother.

"So many lives have been lost at sea crossing the St George Channel while travelling to Kokopo, and to Lihir and on the Buluminsky Highway.

"Have we leaders considered alternative means of transport to help the people," Mr Schnaubelt asked.

He said: "This is my fight to save lives, my responsibly as leader is to connect the services and give the option to my people, that’s my primary role as a leader.

“If my people need me to go and fight for certain services for them, so be it, that’s why they put me in office.

"So fighting for the Namatanai Airport it’s one of the basic services we desperately need in Namatanai. If we cannot continue like this, someone needs to stand up and say enough is enough.”

Mr Schnaubelt said the airport land title is under the Namatanai District Development Authority, and that the NDDA holds the physical title.

"Too much politics had deterred the services so I have obtained the title through the Lands Minister through legal and normal processes just to bring services to my people," he said.

The women had raised concerns that there was disunity among leaders affecting service deliver in New Ireland.

They protested at the Kavieng Airport upon Mr Schnaubelt's arrival last Friday.

He told them it was unfair for the women to protest when not all three leaders were present.

Mr Schnaubelt dismissed claims that the chamber was destroyed. He explained that it was built illegally and was dismantled to be assembled at a location marked by Namatanai Local Level Government to make way for the new airport to be built.

Mr Schnaubelt told the women that their claims about the airport land was incorrect and that they must get two sides of the story and stop listening to only one side.