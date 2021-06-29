Projects Launched in Gumine

The rural electrification project cost K6.5 million and the first phase will cover Kel, Moremaule, and Omkolai, second phase in Dirima, Gumine and Boromil and the third phase will include Gomgale and Mul.

This rural electrification project is a partnership program between Gumine District Development Authority, PNG Power Ltd and the Government expected to start in August.

Mr Kuman also visited Koblaku tribe in Mul village and committed K1.5m for school infrastructure and health facilities. His Office also committed K500,000 for road rehabilitation between Gumine station and Warasua.

Several classrooms, a teacher’s house, a generator set for Mul Primary School and a new clinic was commissioned with a Grade 8 double classroom named ‘Nick Kuman building’.

Previously a funding of K500,000 was given to be used for SME activities and this was given to five councilors in the Koblaku tribe with each receiving K100,000 each.

The Milaku and Neraku clans hosted the program in Mul village. Village councilors Mu Sine and Willie Koma thanked the local MP’s Office and the DDA for funding the district projects.

Meanwhile, Mr Kuman emphasized on the importance of education.

"The business of politics is to serve the people of this country and that's what I do. This afternoon I stood in front of you people from Mul, Gumine and Salt-Nomane as your leader.

"I am always determine to do what is right. I fight for the rights of the people,” Mr Kuman added.