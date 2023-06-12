 

PPL Kavieng under critical generation deficiency

12:33, June 12, 2023
New Ireland Province has been experiencing power outages from early in the mornings to the evenings.

Power usually goes off after 6am, and gets restored between 8pm and 9pm.

PNG Power Ltd Kavieng Powerhouse said it is under critical generation deficiency, and they have been undertaking load shedding to maintain electricity to essential services since June 1st.

“Current situation is tense with only one generator (unit) online and is overriding all manual controls.

“As such, the reliability is subjected to the generation capacity.

“We have since then procured all required parts for the other units and are adamant to get one unit back online.

“Eighty percent of the required parts are at hand.”

PPL Kavieng is encouraging residents with embedded sets to maintain their own electricity.

“We thank you for your understanding in this regard.”

