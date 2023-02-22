PPL addresses Lae private sector

The Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited the management of PNG Power to engage with the private sector this morning at the Lae Golf Club.

PPL CEO, Obed Batia, and his team were questioned on the frequent blackouts and why residents are not given advanced warning to prepare themselves.

“The current blackouts, or load shedding, have been caused by the Yonki dam level that went down,” said Batia. “Last year, in August, the water level went down to about 18 percent. So far, it has improved due to a few rainfalls, and the capacity has increased to 56 percent.”

“The immediate concern is to make sure that that dam level improves to more than 60 percent. If that happens then we’ll crank open some of the turbines up at Yonki so it can provide adequate power supply for Lae and the surrounding areas also for the Highlands and Madang.”

Other short-term options that PPL is looking at, if the Yonki water level remains low due to prolonged dry periods, is the ramping up of the Munum heavy fuel power plant to about 28 megawatts.

Batia said PPL is also looking at PNG Forest Products’ 11.4MW Baime Hydropower project, which is currently under development to increase the supply to 26MW.

“In the medium term, we are looking at some solar plants that have been coming and also, 12MW double diesel that is coming in Mt Hagen. As soon as it is installed in Mt Hagen, it will support Mt Hagen and the surrounding Highlands provinces while Yonki will supply Lae and Madang.”

In terms of giving advanced notice, the PPL team apologised and said they will look at improving communication with their clients.