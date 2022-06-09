Pomio Candidates Challenged

Among these challenges is the fact that Pomio is the largest district that covers over 70 percent of the province.

Since taking office as the District Administrator for Pomio in 2007, Peter Peniat, who is originally from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, says Pomio is a difficult district.

Having served in the other districts of Rabaul and Kokopo, Peniat says Pomio has a lot of challenges, given its rugged terrains.

He says since 1975, the only development by 2007, was logging, which was then followed by oil palm development, years later.

But today, there is a lot of developments taking place, and thus, Peniat urged the candidates that when they get elected, they must look at how they can move the district forward, amidst these challenges.

He says once elected, the winning candidate must provide the political leadership for its public service to drive the district’s development agendas.

The Pomio DA made these comments at the voter awareness and candidate forum for Pomio Open electorate, held at the Sinivit LLG yesterday.