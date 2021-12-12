The academy is known as “Political Leadership for Women”.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in August this year between the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance and UN Women to promote women’s political participation and leadership in the country.

UN Women Country Representative, Themba Kulua said women have always played an important role in our society.

“However, due to cultural practices they have always been over-looked when they run for elections at both the national and Local Level Government.”

She added that women make up half of the population and should have the opportunity to meaningfully participate in decisions that affect their lives.

Kulua went on and said the newly established Academy will address some of the barriers facing women in politics and contribute to a leadership pipeline for subnational female politicians supporting them to advance their carriers at the National level.

So far, 19 women of subnational level are undergoing training for 6 months and will be paired with qualified and experienced mentors who have background in politics.

PILAG CEO, Michael Barobe said the organization is proud to be collaborating with UN Women to launch this program, adding that this is the first political leadership academy for women.

He said the partnership will help ensure the sustainability of Political leadership for women into the future.