Policemen Undergo Anti-Money Laundering Workshop

At the opening of the training, US Embassy’s Federal Bureau of Investigation Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Joseph Zadrozny addressed the participants and thanked the RPNGC for their support of a safer and more transparent PNG.

“Transnational crime threatens all of us, Americans and Papua New Guineans. In June, President Biden made it a mandate to bring transparency to the global financial system and close loopholes that undermine democracy.

“I applaud PNGs efforts to fight corruption and financial crimes. Papua New Guinea is working with us to catch criminals and make the Indo-Pacific safer.”

The training was facilitated at the request of the PNG government to provide their investigators with new skills and knowledge on international best practices for conducting complex financial criminal investigations involving money laundering and corruption.

The sessions covered advanced investigative techniques, FBI case studies and practical exercises.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is part of the U.S. Department of Justice, where it provides leadership and criminal justice services to domestic and international agencies and partners.

The FBI’s Canberra Legal Attaché Office provides coverage for Australia, PNG and additional Pacific Island Nations.