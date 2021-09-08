Police Reduces Over-spending

Police Commissioner, David Manning highlighted this during an administrative update recently in Port Moresby.

He said the purpose of the monitoring system at the back end of 2019, was to reduce anomalies within the payroll.

“When this exercise first commenced the estimated over spend on payroll was K33m by end of 2019. As of pay 17, 2021 the estimated over-spend has been reduced by 36 percent,” Commissioner Manning said.

He said this is a demonstration of how the Police are currently addressing some of the issues that are causing an impediment to effective and efficient running of the Police Force.

The Police Promotions Board has also concluded its deliberations and will present its report to the Office of the Commissioner.

Commissioner Manning added that in terms of transport, the Constabulary has switched to a single fuel supplier, which has significantly reduced fuel costs.

“We introduced the RFID system in NCD and this will be reviewed towards the end of year before it is rolled out in other provinces.

“We have closed the tender for vehicle servicing and maintenance. Evaluation committee will deliberate on bids in the next week. This is intended to significantly reduce costs and ensure quality service for the RPNGC fleets going forward,” Manning said.