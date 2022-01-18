Police officers arrested

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said one is Inspector Kevin Hombehoie, 39 from Waramaru in East Yangoru. Hombehoie is the Yangoru Rural Police Station Commander. The other is Sergeant Moses Pilai, 35 from Kumun Village in West Yangoru. Pilai is the Tangori Rural Police Station Commander. Both had travelled from Wewak to Madang by boat on Sunday January 16 2022, when Madang police caught up with them that same evening and arrested them.

PPC Rubiang said the murder case allegedly involving the two senior police officers, occurred at Hambile Village in East Yangoru, in 2021.

The Madang PPC said the suspects have been detained, pending investigation.

Meantime, police in Ramu have arrested six armed suspects who had been terrorizing people of Kesowai Village in Usino LLG.

PPC Rubiang said police raided the village and apprehended all six. They had on them offensive weapons when they were arrested.

All six have been detained at the Ramu Police Station. The Madang PPC called on victims of armed robbery along the Ramu-Lae stretch to come forward and assist police in identifying these suspects and make statements. People living in the area where this group has been carrying out their criminal activities, have also been asked to provide information on the crimes this group has committed, so police can charge them accordingly.

The Madang PPC suggested also for victims of cult groups to come forward and identify the suspects as they could be members of a cult group as well.

"Police have been investigating cult groups in the province and this group of men arrested could be too. Investigation will prove that. I want to thank the Ramu police officers for a job well done in apprehending these suspects,” said PPC Rubiang.