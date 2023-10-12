Police officer charged for causing death

Central Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Laimo Asi confirmed that the officer has been charged under Section 328 (2) (5) of the Criminal Code and detained at Boroko Police Station.

According to reports from police officers on the ground, the policeman was heading towards Port Moresby from Gaire when he got involved in the accident that claimed the lives of the couple.

The wife died instantly while the husband was taken to the hospital and died a few hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Asi thanked the police officer for voluntarily presenting himself to investigators on Monday where he was formally charged and subsequently taken to Boroko for detention.