Police Minister on Proposed Liquor Ban

On Thursday 05 May, the office of Minister released an official call to all governors for a proposed liquor ban.

In the statement, the Minister said, “As we are all aware from past experiences, alcohol had always been a main factor contributing towards inciting and triggering electoral violence and currently with “cheap alcohol production and sales” on the rise, alcohol is and will be made easily accessible hence the proposal for a nationwide liquor ban.”

By way of correspondence, the Minister requested for the respective offices of the governors to work with their provincial administrations and election steering committees to immediately discuss and impose the ban in the best possible way.

At a press conference on Friday 06 April, Minister Onglo said, “I am asking the provincial governments and the governors to sit down and see what is best. If the provinces feel that they can continue with drinking alcohol and going for election then they must think twice. These things are a problem around our country so let us be realistic here. Let’s stop alcohol and get the election over.”