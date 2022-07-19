Police Investigate Vote Fraud Allegations

The Commissioner has reaffirmed Police efforts to look into criminal complaints saying “I have no other interest than to ensure that the election is done transparently and in a safe and secure environment”.



According to Commissioner Manning, he had received a written complaint from a candidate in Ialibu-Pangia Open electorate, including witness statements, claiming that over 12,500 ballot papers for the Kagua-Erave Open Electorate were allegedly hijacked during polling and stuffed in the ballot boxes of nearby Ialibu-Pangia Electorate.



Manning has written to the Prime Minister, PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai, the Ialibu-Pangia Returning Officer, the Provincial Election Manager and other candidates to urge the Electoral Commission to consider setting aside the ballot boxes until the allegations could be investigated.



Commissioner Manning added, "While I note PNG Electoral Commissioner has the final say on administration of the elections and whether or not disputed ballot boxes are set aside, Police have constitutional and legislative powers concerning criminal investigations, and laying charges in relation to criminal offences.”



“My letter was intended to have the Electoral Commissioner realise something was wrong and only he can make a decision before it becomes subject to a criminal investigation, and worse still, the cause of further violence and bloodshed.



Manning said police will share the evidence it has obtained for the Electoral Commission to consider and make its decision. He said police will continue with its own investigation, as it relates to a criminal complaint of election fraud.



“I note that counting of Ialibu Pangia votes has commenced and according to the Electoral Commissioner he had instructed other electorates of Imbonggu and Mendi Minihu to be counted concurrently. We hope to speed up counting of Southern Highlands Province and have the winners declared soon.



“Finally, I appeal to all leaders to respect the process, and government officials who have been tasked to deliver the 2022 National General Election. The results may not go in your favour, but be a true leader and accept it. Do not blame the process, the electoral officials or the security forces.”