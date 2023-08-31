Police directed to return Lamadeb vehicles

Magistrate Lorna Sani issued the direction when police prosecutor, Vincent Suakai, did not prove that the two vehicles, belonging to Lamadeb Holdings Ltd, were needed for investigations in the K35 million methamphetamine case.

The defendants in relation to the ‘Bulolo black flight’ are Levi Wartovo, Hoseah Tarere, Steven Temen, Joshua Tupana, Luke Meda, Alfred Sanage and Ning (Lin) Hezhong.

Wartovo, from East New Britain Province, is the Director of Lamadeb Holdings, the local security firm that was allegedly involved in the transportation of 52kg of meth out of Lae into Bulolo on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, prosecutor Suakai told the court that police have four vehicles and other properties that were confiscated from the KC2 premises at Seventh Street, Lae. This was the venue where the 88 bags of meth were allegedly loaded into a tinted LandCruiser. Another vehicle was allegedly used by Tupana on March 20th “to go around the city, looking for avgas” (aviation gasoline).

Representing Wartovo, Tarere, Temen and Meda was Moses Murray of Murray & Associates, Solicitors & Advocates.

Counsel Murray argued that one of the vehicles was never used in relation to the meth case.

“What kind of evidence will police find by keeping this vehicle? It’s costing my client business. It must be returned,” he told the magistrate.

Representing Joshua Tupana was Counsel Sosthen Toggo of Daniels and Associates, who argued that his client’s phone needs to be returned by police.

“Your worship, make an order that Joshua’s phone be returned. If they have downloaded all the information, return the machines.”

He further argued that police should return the vehicle, saying: “You cannot take the whole vehicle if you already have the photographs and registration.”

When making her decision, magistrate Sani told prosecution to give her evidence.

“What you have given me is not enough. If you think it’s part of evidence, bring it to me! I cannot make decisions without you supporting yourself with what you say.

“I only need two vehicles to remain until I make the ruling on September 4th.

“Those two vehicles that were not used to traffic the substance must be returned by this afternoon.

“The two phones and the KC2 items will remain.”