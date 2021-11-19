Police Bust Meth Lab In Hotel

Saki Bomb Operations team with assistance with Special Services Division and Water Police discovered these items and drug at the Sanctuary Hotel, Tuesday, 16th of November.

Also known as meth, chalk, ice or Christmas tree are stimulants, a type of drug that lets people stay awake and do continuous activity with less need for sleep. These drugs are made as pills, powders, or chunky crystals called ice.

The mini meth Lab was operating out from a room belonging to Hotel’s Group Operations Manager, Jamie Pang.

Meanwhile, the 43-year old Australian is facing eleven charges in court, three charges for being in possession of firearm without license, two charges for possession of firearm and six charges for possession of live ammunition.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi said the RPNGC created history in busting a lab for producing Methamphetamine.

He said the exact weight of the Methamphetamine will be made known to the public soon as soon as the Police Forensic team and PNG Customs complete testing.

“We seized a number of substance which are now going to be tested. We charged him for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions. Unfortunately, we cannot charge him for Methamphetamine because there is no legislation. To us it’s a slap in the face, though we have evidence to prove,” said Yamasombi.

According to the Police hand up brief Intelligence Information gathered by the Special Operations team revealed that the defendant was allegedly part of the PNG based Drug Trafficking Organization.

Mr Pang was convicted and served 18 months imprisonment at the Lotus Glen Correctional Service, Cairns, Australia for being in possession of Methamphetamine.

Investigations are ongoing.