Police attend to accident

According to witnesses, the vehicle was travelling from Konedobu when it went off the road along the freeway.

The eyewitnesses stated that the driver was alone when the accident happened.

The driver was badly injured and was rushed to the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) /NCD Central, Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed that traffic officers were notified and arrived at the accident scene and towed the vehicle to the police station.

"Traffic officers confirmed that investigation is underway. The driver will be questioned when he recovers from hospital. I want the eyewitnesses to assist the police with witness statements of what they saw," ACP Wagambie Jr said.

According to police records, there were less than 10 traffic accidents reported since 1st of January 2023.

He said drivers when driving must be alert while on the road.

"I am not sure of what happened, but investigations will reveal that. I thank the officers who responded and towed the vehicle safely to the police station."

ACP Wagambie Jr, also thanked the people at the accident site, who were very helpful when the police arrived.

He said, "That is the way forward to make our communities safe. When people respect other people's properties, they will respect the law.