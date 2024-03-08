PNGTPA's successful return to ITB

ITB Berlin is the world’s largest tourism trade fair and provides a unique opportunity to learn about different countries and regions all over the globe in one place.

Under the theme “Define the World of Travel Together,” PNGTPA reaffirms its commitment to showcasing the unique and diverse offerings of Papua New Guinea to the European market.

Recognizing the significance of ITB Berlin as a vital platform for fostering international understanding, cultural exchange, and peace through travel, PNG TPA rekindles connections and showcases its unique offerings. With over 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries, this year’s event promises to be a beacon of hope for the travel industry’s revival.

Supported by industry stalwarts like Bob Bates of Trans Niugini Tours and Wako Napasu from Country Tours, PNGTPA stands ready to reintroduce Papua New Guinea as the destination of a million different journeys.

Led by Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman and Executive Manager Joel Keimelo, the PNG delegation marks a significant moment for the country’s tourism industry.

Despite challenges posed by negative media publicity, the demand to explore Papua New Guinea remains unwavering in the European market. The allure of its pristine landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality continues to captivate European travellers.

As the Euro performs strongly, Europeans are increasingly curious about Papua New Guinea. The country offers an authentic and unforgettable experience, from vibrant tribal cultures to untouched rainforests, beckoning those seeking adventure, culture, and natural beauty.

Mr. Eric Mossman Uvovo, Chief Executive Officer at PNGTPA, expressed enthusiasm, stating: “We are thrilled to be back at ITB Berlin, reconnecting with old friends and forging new partnerships. Our commitment to promoting Papua New Guinea remains unshaken.”

Despite challenges, PNGTPA remains resolute in its mission to showcase Papua New Guinea’s untouched beauty, rich heritage, and warm hospitality to European markets. The recently launched PNGTPA website serves as a valuable resource for travellers seeking information about this captivating destination.

Media representatives, partners, and visitors are invited to explore the PNG pavilion at ITB Berlin. Let us embark on a journey of discovery, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism, redefining the narrative and celebrating the resilience of the industry together.