PNGTA Submits Acquittals

PNGTA National President, Aita Sanangkepe said these were the financial acquittals for the Fiscal Years, 2019 to 2021, starting from when the current union executives resumed office.

Saleu was pleased to receive the acquittal reports as she has been requesting the PNGTA to deliver for some time now.

“The registered organisations are required by law to submit financial reports which includes the expenditure over the funds. So this is one of those occasions where PNGTA Executives decided to do that today (Thursday, June 30),” Saleu said.

Normally the financial reports start from January 1st to December 31st annually. But since the union executives have been Sanangkepe said it is the first time for NMC to choose NK Accountants, a private registered auditor in the country to the financial audit.

“PNGTA General Secretary, David Mambi handed over what we thought is best for the auditors to check the 2019 January to 2020 January 31st and then from when we took over office from January 2020 to December 31, and then January 2021 to December 31st,” Sanangkepe said.

Mambi then handed over the three different acquittal reports to the Industrial Registrar.

“We decided to do away with the internal auditor and engage an external auditor to audit the books of 2019, 20, 21. This will give us a clear picture as to how we operate and we work together.

“If there are things that we are doing that are not consistent with the rules, then we have our boss here to advise us after seeing through our audited report.”