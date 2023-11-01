PNGTA question delay in increment payment

He has directed his concern at the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), the Department of Personal Management and the Department of Treasury.

PNGTA, in a press conference today, said the MoU ceremony did not eventuate as scheduled. What was supposed to commence at the end of last month, is causing confusion and a delay in payment for teachers in PNG.

The MoU containing the new salary deal for 60,000 plus teachers including the 3 percent increment was not signed as per the letter from the Teaching Service Commission inviting the PNGTA to sign the MoU at the end of last month.

PNGTA President Aita Sanangkepe said PNGTA has met all the requirements to ensure the MoU is signed. He said the issue of teachers’ payment was long overdue. The last signing of the MoU in 2018.

“PNGTA would like to make it clear to our financial members that the delay of not signing the MOA is not our doing and we are waiting patiently just like all of you because we have given our documents already into DMP through the TSC,” he said

“The question of when the Mou will be signed is beyond our understanding.”

Sanangkepe said the TSC has confirmed that there are some technicalities in the MoU and that the Department of Personnel Management is finalizing the document.

However, Sanankepe said PNGTA is concerned with the closing of the budget this year, the log of claims for teachers including the 3 percent increase might not be included in the 2024 budget.

“PNGTA is concerned whether the government will address the teachers MOA in the next year budget or not, since the budget will be finalized this month in November,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PNGTA President urged teachers to be patient with the process as they await an explanation from TSC, DPM and Treasury.

Attempts to get comments from TSC today were unsuccessful.