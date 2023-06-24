PNGTA apologizes to teachers for pay delay

PNGTA president, Aita Sanangkepe informed teachers that the Teaching Service Commission and the PNGTA are yet to sort out the agreement.

According to PNGTA, at numerous occasions the TSC had advised PNGTA that it had made a submission to the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) that teachers would be paid before school resumed in 2023.

However, Sanangkepe said this has not happened. Early this year during the NEB swearing-in ceremony TSC gave the electronic copy of the Salary Fixation Agreement template.

“PNGTA using the template worked on the Salary Fixation Agreement together with the Log of claims and delivered to TSC for negotiation. PNGTA went to TSC for negotiation and after our presentation, TSC questioned our legality,” said Sanangkepe.

This queries had led PNGTA to discontinue further negotiations with TSC, instead seek other venues.

Sanangkepe said this week the issue was raised with DPM to address.