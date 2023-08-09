PNGNRI launches new look

Speaking at the launch, Director, Dr. Osborne Sanida said PNG NRI’s work is based on the motto of ‘inquire, inform and influence.’

“It is envisaged that by wearing the uniform, our motto can be advanced.”

Dr. Sanida urged PNG NRI staff to treat the uniform with respect as it will also be advertising PNG NRI and its mission, vision, values and principles.

“As you wear the uniform, you must know that you are advertising PNG NRI. So, I urge us all to treat the uniform with respect,” Dr. Sanida said.

Director Sanida said the uniforms are important for PNG NRI and the Government (as our employer) for the following reasons:

Promotion of PNG NRI and its work;

Advertising for PNG NRI;

Increased visibility and security for PNG NRI staff;

Boost in morale and productivity;

Sense of responsibility and discipline;

Sense of team spirit and belonging; and,

Duty to the country through the Government.

Dr. Sanida said PNG NRI is a public policy think tank with the responsibility of conducting cutting-edge socio-economic research to solve the development problems faced by PNG.

“Therefore, our ultimate aim is to serve the country through the Government of the day.”

Deputy Director for Research, Professor Eugene Ezebilo said the uniform comes with a responsibility.

“All staff must know what PNG NRI does and stands for.”

“When people ask you questions about PNG NRI especially in terms of findings from recent research, you should be able to provide some highlights,” the Professor said.

“You are part of PNG NRI,” he told the staff.

Dr. Sanida and Professor Ezebilo thanked the organising committee and the tailoring company for the work put into the production of the uniforms.