 

PNGDF Kupiano tragedy inquiry report presented

BY: Loop Author
10:10, February 1, 2024
44 reads

The final report on the General Board of Inquiry into the Kupiano Training Tragedy in the Central Province was presented to the new Defence Minister, Dr. Billy Joseph on Tuesday 30 January.

Dr Billy Joseph in accepting the report from Chairman Colonel Malau and his board thanked his predecessor Win Bakri Daki for his wisdom in commissioning the General Board of Inquiry. 

Minister Dr Joseph said such a tragedy in peacetime training of the PNGDF requires an investigation to allow people to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy, and enable closure to lives of friends and relatives of the deceased. 

The minister also expressed condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

He thanked the chairman and his committee members, the secretariat and all those who came forward to provide evidence or testify during the inquiry.

The minister will present the report to the National Executive Council (NEC) for its deliberations as required. 

Tags: 
Kupiano training tragedy
Dr. Billy Joseph
Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF)
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 44 reads