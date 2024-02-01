PNGDF Kupiano tragedy inquiry report presented

Dr Billy Joseph in accepting the report from Chairman Colonel Malau and his board thanked his predecessor Win Bakri Daki for his wisdom in commissioning the General Board of Inquiry.

Minister Dr Joseph said such a tragedy in peacetime training of the PNGDF requires an investigation to allow people to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy, and enable closure to lives of friends and relatives of the deceased.

The minister also expressed condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

He thanked the chairman and his committee members, the secretariat and all those who came forward to provide evidence or testify during the inquiry.

The minister will present the report to the National Executive Council (NEC) for its deliberations as required.