PNGDF celebrates HQ's 50th Anniversary

The events included an address from the Commander Defence Force, Major General Mark Goina, and a flyover of two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets.

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force Headquarters was established in January 1966, as the PNG military command base. The base was linked to the Northern Command Headquarters in Australia.

On February 1, 1972, the joint Force Headquarters was established. On January 26, 1973, it was designated as the headquarters for the PNG Defence Force.

The unveiling of a plaque commemorating the 50th anniversary followed the parade.

The weeklong celebrations commenced on Wednesday January 25, with a reaffirmation church service. Celebrations conclude today January 27, 2023 with the PNGDF Commander’s Walk.