Marape made this offer to Hungary President Katalin Novák on her recent visit to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

“Anyone who is a refugee in the world out there in the face of Ukraine and War with Russia, if there are any displacements, if there are any skilled people.

“PNG is willing to pick up doctors, teachers, engineers,” said the Prime Minister.

He says PNG will offer temporary homes and open up its visa arrangements to cater for those displaced by the conflict.