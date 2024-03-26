PNG tourism numbers soar with record visitor arrivals in 2023

The year saw a staggering USD 120 million (PGK 400 million) generated from visitor arrivals into the country, marking a significant 116 percent increase from the previous year.

According to TPA's 2023 Visitor Arrival Report and PNG International Visitor Survey Report, over 140,000 visitors travelled into Papua New Guinea via air and sea routes. Notable highlights from the reports include a breakdown of visitor purposes, with employment-related visits leading at 34 percent, followed by business trips at 20 percent.

Cruise ship visitors contributed a substantial 22 percent, while holidaymakers accounted for 11 percent. Visitors for events and visiting friends and relatives collectively made up 7 percent of arrivals.

The surge in arrivals was particularly evident in air and sea transportation. Air arrivals surged from 5,675 visitors to an impressive 16,113, while cruise visitors rose from 2,600 in 2022 to a remarkable 31,321 in 2023, signifying an increase of 184 percent.

Despite this encouraging growth, concerns remain regarding PNG's tourism recovery rate. While the 2023 figures showcased promising growth, the rate of recovery stands at 61 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, slightly trailing behind the Asia Pacific region's average recovery rate of 64 percent.

Chief Executive Officer of PNG TPA Eric Mossman Uvovo described the country's tourism as an evolving industry, noting significant shifts in visitor demographics and market trends.

Notably, he highlighted the increasing prominence of the Chinese market which emerged as the second-largest source of holiday visitors to Papua New Guinea.

Uvovo emphasized the resilience and potential of PNG's tourism sector despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

He reiterated TPA's commitment to driving sustained recovery and enhancing strategic market positioning to promote Papua New Guinea's natural beauty and cultural richness globally.

With optimism for the future, Uvovo expressed confidence in PNG's tourism sector's continued growth, offering memorable experiences to visitors and contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth and development.