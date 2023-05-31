PNG, Korea sign Visa Waiver arrangements

Marape said work for this arrangement started in 2016.

“We have worked on this since 2016. I believe the delay was on our part but it is better late than never,” he said.

Marape said PNG and Korea already participated in the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) scheme, where members used the ABTC cards as a visa, to travel to other member economies and also as a visa exemption or entry permit to travel within the confines of member economies.

He said the new reciprocal Visa Waiver Arrangements would allow officials to travel between both countries. He said PNG would also look into putting in place visa-on-arrival systems for all other Korean passport holders.

PM Marape said he would like to see more Korean investors and businesses come into PNG to do business, and to have more PNG products, including coffee, sold to the Korean market.

He told Minister Park that there were already many Korean products in PNG shops, offices and homes, including brands such as Samsung and Hyundai. A Korean construction company has won the construction contract for the Papua LNG Project.

Marape said he was aware of the concerns of the Government of Korea on the safety of Koreans who live and do business in PNG and assured the Korean Foreign Minister that those who perpetrated incidents like the one that took the life of a Korean citizen last week, would face the full force of the law.

“You would have noted our signing with the USA of the Defense Corporation Agreement. It is not just for their presence, it is important for our local law-and-order strategy.

“Protecting our sea space, air space, land border and ramping up on our law-and-order enforcement capabilities are of paramount importance.”

Meantime, Minister Park assured PM Marape that he would look into one-on-one bilateral arrangements with PNG, apart from the arrangements with the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).