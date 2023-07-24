PNG Cultural Envoys' Arrival

The contingent led by the Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the PNG community residing in Vanuatu.

The purpose of their visit was to participate in the 7th Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival, held in Port Vila, where they showcased Papua New Guinea's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The delegation comprised traditional dancers, artists, musicians, and creative performers, along with creative arts students from the University of Papua New Guinea.

Before their departure from the Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby, Minister Leonard expressed his gratitude to the Government for recognizing the significance of the arts and culture sector in the country.

He praised the government for providing the necessary funds to enable the contingent's journey to Vanuatu.

Minister Leonard also acknowledged the support of governors and provincial administrations in facilitating the attendance of provincial cultural groups, including those from Hela, West New Britain provinces, and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Due to financial constraints, the PNG arts and cultural contingent, unfortunately, missed the opening ceremony of the Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival on July 19. Nevertheless, Minister Leonard remained excited about the opportunity to finally showcase the nation's cultural excellence on this international platform.

In his statement to the media, the Minister emphasized the significance of PNG's presence at the festival, stating that it holds importance not only in cultural aspects but also in politics, the economy, and social cohesion.

He emphasized the need for Melanesian nations to unite and celebrate their shared identity during such events.

Minister Leonard further highlighted the festival's role in promoting and marketing Papua New Guinea's tourism products. He stressed the importance of presenting these offerings appropriately to the world, as it would contribute to positioning PNG as a significant player in the Pacific region.

The 7th Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival is expected to witness a vibrant display of cultural exchange, fostering a sense of unity and mutual understanding among the participating nations.

Through their performances and artistry, the PNG delegation aims to leave a lasting impression and reinforce the country's reputation as a "big brother" in the Pacific region.

As the festival unfolds, attendees and participants eagerly anticipate experiencing the essence of Papua New Guinea's unique cultural heritage while embracing the spirit of harmony that unites the Melanesian people.