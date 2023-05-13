PM to oversee Foreign Ministry

PM Marape also made it known yesterday afternoon (May 12th) to the public that he will oversee the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the interim in the meantime.

This move by Tkatchenko took immediate affect as of yesterday following the public uproar after a Tiktok video from his daughter Savannah Tkatchenko was circulated widely on social media.

The Minister’s defense of his daughter drew harsh criticism from the public over the poor choice of words used to show his frustrations.

Prime Minister Marape will oversee the ministry including making sure that the preparation towards hosting the Prime Minister of India, the President of the United States and the Pacific Island leaders go ahead as planned.

“I want to commend the Minister for putting the interest of the country ahead of his own. I also want to apologize to his family, and especially his daughter Savannah for the traumatic experience over the last couple of days. No woman deserves to be treated the way Savannah was treated over the last few days.”

PM Marape acknowledged that Tkatchenko did what any father would do, however his responsibility as an elected leader and a state minister required that his conduct and words must remain exemplary and above board at all times.

“In that regard I announce to the nation that I will take charge of the Foreign Affairs ministry and ensure that all the preparations for the upcoming historical visits remain on track in the next few days until our first visitor touches down on Thursday, 18 May 2023.”

The Prime Minister thanked Tkatchenko for the progress and preparation done thus far and assured that his will ensure work is progressed with a multiagency effort so that we make our country proud when our visitors come on shore beginning next week.