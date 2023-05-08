PM opens SEZ summit

The event organised by the Department of International Trade and Investment brings together SEZ experts from around the world, Government departments and agencies, private sector and the provinces to discuss the establishment of SEZs in PNG.

The summit has attracted international experts from China, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Bangladesh and India, to share their experiences and offer to the nation what can be done to pursue our own Special Economic Zone.

PM Marape at the official opening at Stanley Hotel highlighted the country’s economic progress over the years stating that more can be done to put the nation in par with its economic partners through harnessing of the SEZ concept.

PM Marape has been pushing for the set up SEZs in PNG since 2019 and commended Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru for playing a leading role.

“I want to see many SEZ projects all over the country because we have potential for downstream processing in not just forestry but agriculture, fisheries, mining, oil and gas and all other associated businesses like hotels, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other manufacturing.”

The Prime Minister stated that he is looking forward to presentations by SEZ experts from around the world, successful SEZ countries, as well as potential SEZs in PNG.

He further stated that SEZ expansion is job creation and economic growth – which is a major focus of the government.