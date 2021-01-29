PM in Jiwaka for series of events

PM Marape was accompanied by several senior Cabinet ministers, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, Southern Highlands Governor, William Powi, and Jiwaka Governor Dr. William Tongap.

He was welcomed by hundreds of locals in traditional Jiwaka dressing.

Other traditional dancers and singsing groups from Hela, Simbu and Western Highlands were also present.

PM Marape will be in Jiwaka for the next two days.

On Saturday, he will attend Sabbath at Minj then meet with the Jiwaka business community in the evening during a dinner at the Jiwaka Mission Resort.

PM Marape will play golf at the Minj Golf Course on Sunday and later launches the Jiwaka Governor's Cup at Minj Rugby League Oval.

He will launch a road upgrading project in Jimi on Sunday before departing for Port Moresby.