PM clarifies Aus PM’s address to Parliament

PM Albanese will be welcomed at the APEC Terminal to a guard of honour and a 19-gun salute.

PM Marape says, at half past 10 tomorrow, Albanese will pay a courtesy call to the Governor General at the Government House.

At 11 o’clock, the Australian PM will then address Parliament at the invitation of the National Government.

Marape said, “At 11 o’clock he is scheduled to come and address our national parliament at our invitation. At our government’s invitation and with the Speaker’s concurrence and clearance by the Clerk of Parliament.

Prime Minister Marape says there is a provision to allow strangers as it is defined, to address the national parliament, and thus, those standing orders will be invoked for Prime Minister Albanese.

“For Papua New Guinea to host the Australian Prime Minister in our parliament, is also part of our plan towards our 50th anniversary program that is coming up in 2025,” added Marape.