PM’s 2024 vision of progress and unity

Acknowledging the inherent goodness of the people, he emphasizes the importance of unity in a culturally rich nation.

During the holiday break, PM Marape embarked on infrastructure projects in Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Southern Highlands, and Hela provinces.

He reiterates the challenge of low productivity in the public service and expresses hope that his initiatives will set the stage for increased output in 2024.

Addressing immediate challenges, Marape acknowledges the impact of inflation on daily living. Measures have been taken, including tax relief and cancellation of taxes on essential items.

A Task Force, led by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, has been formed to address rising prices and minimum wages, working in collaboration with the Independent Consumer & Competition Commission (ICCC).

In the realm of law and order, the government allocates increased funding to enhance policing and the justice sector, with Australian assistance in clearing case backlogs and improving efficiency.

In the healthcare sector, the Department of Health is reforming the medical supplies mechanism, conducting audits of health facilities, and progressing major hospital projects. Initiatives include cancer facilities in Port Moresby and Lae, ongoing measles vaccination, and malaria programs.

Education remains a priority with the continuation of the Free Education Policy and support for tertiary education programs. The Prime Minister highlights the need to address the youth problem through programs like FODE and TVET, aiming to redirect youth into productive avenues.

Economic empowerment is emphasized through the continuation of MSME/SME financing programs, encouraging citizens to take advantage of opportunities for self-employment and business growth.

On the Bougainville issue, Marape clarifies that while the 2019 referendum result does not automatically grant independence, efforts are focused on preparing Bougainville for increased autonomy, with special allocations for MSME/SME and women.

As a final appeal, the Prime Minister urges public servants to make 2024 a year of action, emphasizing the importance of implementing reforms to bring about positive change in the lives of the people.

In conclusion, Prime Minister James Marape wishes all citizens a prosperous, healthy, and happy 2024, calling on everyone to rise to the challenges and contribute to the growth of Papua New Guinea.