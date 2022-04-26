PLP commemorates 20th Anniversary

One of the key policies of the party is to give ten percent of the national budget to churches to empower and develop young people.

The party won four seats in the 2002 election. The party also won an additional seat at the Southern Highlands supplementary election in May 2003, bringing the total number of members to eight. Three more MPs were reported to have joined the party in December that year.

During the 2007 elections, the party only won two seats. The party founder was among those defeated, in his bid for the Madang regional seat. He attempted to re-enter parliament at the 2012 election but was unsuccessful, and was again defeated in a 2013 by-election.

The party went to the elections in 2017 and won two seats in the National Parliament.

To date, Sir Peter is the lone parliamentary member in his party.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary last weekend, Sir Peter Yama is adamant to form a coalition to form the next Government in the 2022 elections.

“From just a minority party, PLP is now grown into a matured young man and will make every decision that will be beneficial to the country.”

Sir Peter also announced that PLP will be endorsing more than 40 candidates in this election.

“We will be endorsing candidates in certain districts with an aim to at least win some in the electorates.”