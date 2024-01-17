Plan for development, says Pariwa

Madang Governor Ramsy Pariwa said when launching the ward Medium Term Development Strategy in Efu, South Ambenob LLG in Madang. He elaborated to the community of Ward 21 how tangible and structured the MTDP4 (launched in July 2023), in the sense that funding and development can trickle right to the third-tier government and into the communities.

Dubbing the Plan as a well-coordinated strategy, Governor Pariwa explained to the villagers how the structure captures individual plans from the ward to the LLGs and the district, which then merges into the National Government’s Plans and visions. In short, ‘Bottom-up Planning’.

Pariwa commended the ward councillor and Foundation 21 for having the foresight to come up with the ward development plan.

Governor Pariwa called on other wards in all the districts to follow suit to see major changes and development.

“Let’s think big but start small. Sapos ward em develop em kantri develop nau. Sapos yumi tok long senisim displa kantri, bai yumi stat wantaim ward. If we want to change this country, it starts with you and me, lo ward level. If the ward has a plan, then that’s the way to go, that’s our future,” the Governor stated.