Petition for Change in WNB

The march was led by Dr Yvonne Sapuri and Dr. Beatrice Solok where a petition was presented to the provincial government, calling for immediate measures to curb the escalating law and order issues.

The march was not only relating to the health sector, for all citizens of West New Britain who feel threatened and unsafe in their own areas of work and residences.

Dr. Sapuri stressed that it is not safe anymore and brought this peaceful petition as a reminder that the people have had enough.

“You need to take a stand and change law and order in this province. Yupla ol lida blo mipla. There is so much criminal activity here in WNB, and what are your solutions? You need to give us the citizens of WNB hard concrete solutions, and we need to hear it from you. We are crying out for your help,” said Dr Sapuri.

She pleaded with the provincial government to hear their cry and collaborate to fix the matters at hand as it is affecting the health system, and may eventually fall apart and doctors will not come and work in West New Britain.

“Insait long petition we’ve got everything written there point by point. We want a complete call for a state of emergency in WNB province, with a complete 12-month ban of alcohol. The amount of alcohol-induced cases that have come through the hospital every single night is very high. The trauma cases caused by alcohol is a big problem in WNB. Our communities are indulging in alcohol, smoking, betel nut all these habits and we are not progressing as a province.”

In receiving the petition from Dr Sapuri, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel gave assurance that he will do what to address their concerns. He said the provincial government has been funding police. Every year K500, 000 of the PSIP funds goes to police operations and is managed by the Chamber of Commerce. Governor Muthuvel said the provincial government is funding the renovation of the police station with another K1.5 million.

The funding is provided to see improvement in law and order.

The PHA staff presented the petition on Thursday while there were fighting’s at Kulungi among clan members and also fights going on at Gigo Laleki where the situation got worse on Friday night with the burning of 12 houses and two deaths.

Governor Muthuvel appealed to the National Government for reinforcement of police officers and MS3 from McGregor have been deployed to beef up police strength. MS 18 have been on the ground since January 18.

“First of all, even though em i unpleasant incident, thank you lo yupla long bringim kam lo dispela taim. In fact, em I same equal concern lo mipla tu, em governor general tu kam tete na mipla woklo harim dispela kain kain cases where ol mangi lo section 10 I woklo koros fight, ol woklo rapim meri, woklo haresim ol general public. Nao igo go na abrusim na igo even ol attackim ol sampla kain ol tourist.”

He said a meeting was held that recognized few of the recommendations in their petition, “PEC can deliberate ken lo dispela taim ol laik wokim same resolution olsem wokim curfew long 6pm igo long 6am na disla.”

Governor Muthuvel said he will ask the Acting Provincial Administrator to prepare the petition in a format that he can be able to present in parliament as not all petitions make it in.

“Dispela em wanpla serious issue, ino olsem,yupla tok em ino blo ol doctors tasol em blo ol citizens as well. Mi tok em I no blo WNB tasol em I whole country em woklo facim displa same situation. Sapos yumi no addresim, than its now or never. Dispela situation mi tu clear. Na mi tu laik survive. So yumi no nap larim dispela issue i go olsem.”