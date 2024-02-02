Personnel urged to use fleet wisely

Acting ACP NCD/Central Command, Peter Guinness said this during the distribution of fleet keys to the Six-mile and Seven-Mile Police stations in Port Moresby.

Guinness said it is not easy to secure vehicles, especially for the police department.

“It has been a long-coming issue where we always ask for vehicles and the distribution of these vehicles comes as a relief to all our members,” he said.

Guinness said this is why police personnel must look after the vehicles and use them for their intended purposes, and that is carrying out effective policing service to communities in the city.

The ACP said police personnel who fail to comply with these instructions would be subject to termination from the police force.

Meanwhile, the fleet distribution exercise is ongoing for police commands in NCD. Each police station will get two vehicles each.

The same exercise will next be carried out for the Central Province, and then onto other provinces as well.