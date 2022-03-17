Peace In Sugu Valley

The Peace Accord was signed at Waluwili MHM Foundation training centre in Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province on Sunday 13 March.

More than three years went by while tribal enemies would not talk or work together because of the tribal wars they had over the years.

Then through the MHM contribution in their area to establish women’s resource centre for enhancing economic empowerment, warring factions agreed to peace the accord.

The warlords and those who lost their loved ones attended the Peace Accord in Waluwili Mama Halpim Mama Foundation Training centre in Ialibu.

Women who are the first beneficiaries were overjoyed for the changes happening in their lives. They expressed sentiments of peace as they gave gifts to the Founder for MHM, Ruth Undi.

Though a ceasefire, agreement was signed in 2019 in Mt. Hagen, both factions didn't sign to rebuild and restore peace until on Sunday 13th March 2022, they agreed to sign their Peace agreement.

Although the process took whole day and into the evening, it was a satisfactory occasion for all factions of the nine council wards to sign the peace accord and share food as a sign of real peace and unity.