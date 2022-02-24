Partners Encourage True Democracy In Elections

The Civic Awareness Information Workshop brought together key provincial election stakeholders, including Eastern Highlands Electoral Commission Office, Provincial Administration and the Goroka Police to provide updates on their preparations for the 2022 National Elections.

Participants at the workshop included members of various civil society organizations in Goroka: YWCA Goroka, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Helping Hand Youth Honey Producers, Tribal Foundation (Soundhouse Consulting) and Caraitas PNG.

TIPNG’s other voter awareness meetings with youth, churches and citizens in Eastern Highlands Province heard the audience express serious concerns for a truly free, fair and safe elections come July 2022.

The female population expressed that feeling insecure at a polling station was their biggest challenge.

“TIPNG is calling on all sectors in the Eastern Highlands Province to work in partnership with the Eastern Highlands Electoral Commission Office and the Provincial Election Steering Committee to ensure right information goes out to the people and that there is real partnership in implementing peaceful elections in the province,” said TIPNG CEO, Arianne Kassman.

As part of TIPNG’s civic awareness on voters’ rights and responsibilities, TIPNG conducted two school visits to the Goroka Grammar, Highlands School of Nursing and Goroka Secondary school and community outreach with the Goroka YWCA, Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Evangelical Bible Mission.

The BEIP Project is funded under the PNG-Australia Partnership for Development.