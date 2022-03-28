Parliamentary Service Launches Programme

Under the theme “Walk, Work, Pray and Play”, parliamentary staff under the leadership of the Clerk of Parliament, Robert Tapi, and Corporate Service Director, Ignatius Hamal, met in Buka Town as early as 6am.

After thanking the staff for turning up for the programme, Tapi then officially launched the programme and led parliamentary service staff to collect rubbish within Buka Town all the way up to the Parliament House at Kubu.

This programme is the first of its kind to be introduced and implemented by Parliamentary Service.

“Our stakeholders are Bank South Pacific (BSP) Buka Town Urban Council, Buka Business Association (BBA) and the ABG Health Department,” Tapi stated.

“This programme aims to improve the health and wellbeing of staff and promote cleanliness within Buka Town, the offices and in the homes as well.”

The health and wellbeing programme will continue and is scheduled to take place once every month.

“We invite other departments to join us next month and the coming months in our next ‘Walk, Work, Pray and Play’ health and wellbeing programme,” Tapi encouraged.

He thanked the ABG Department of Health for supplying masks, sanitisers and gloves for the programme and the Buka Town Urban Council for assisting with a dump truck.