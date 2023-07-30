Park visit signals commitment to rainforest protection

The call came during the momentous visit of French President, Emmanuel Macron to the Varirata National Park, located just outside Port Moresby city, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

President Macron's presence at the park reaffirmed Papua New Guinea's dedication to safeguarding its pristine forests and added confidence to the global mission of rainforest conservation.

"We invited President Macron to showcase the beauty of PNG's forests and to demonstrate our commitment to preserving them by refraining from deforestation and destruction of our precious vegetation," said Prime Minister Marape.

With Papua New Guinea's rainforest ranking as the third largest and undisturbed tropical rainforest globally, preserving its integrity is of utmost importance.

The Prime Minister highlighted that President Macron's visit underscored his support for PNG's endeavours to protect its rainforests for future generations.

Moreover, Prime Minister Marape shared that he had previously met President Macron in Gabon, Central Africa, where they discussed the significance of preserving PNG's rainforests. During the ‘One Forest’ Summit, attended by rainforest nations, they urged President Macron to be a resolute advocate for rainforest conservation and promote their concerns to major economies at global forums like the G7 and G20.

"While we appreciate the efforts of global leaders in protecting rainforests, we also seek their financial support to ensure the sustainability of our rainforests now and in the future. President Macron, our champion, is voicing our concerns to the world leaders," emphasised Prime Minister Marape.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Koiari people for their warm welcome during this historic visit to their district.