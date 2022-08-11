Pano Joins SDP

He contested as an Independent candidate in the 2022 National General Elections.

Social Democratic Party executives and MPs including Party Leader and incumbent NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, Central Bougainville MP Fr. Simon Dumarino and Nipa Kutubu Member elect, Dr. Billy Joseph formally welcomed the MP into the party today.

Mr Pano said he was happy to join a party that was big on delivering services at the grassroots level.

Mr Parkop said with the inclusion, this now brings party numbers to four Members of Parliament.

He also said the party has submitted its policies to the coalition Government.

"We want to remain in the Government to contribute to addressing challenges in our economy, employment, law and order, GBV and the plight of the people of Bougainville,” he added.

SDP is also in conversation with four other Independent candidates to join the party.