Pang Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges

He was arraigned at the Boroko District Court this afternoon.

The 43-year-old Australian was re-arrested on Tuesday, 7th December while on a K10,000 court bail for eleven charges for possession of illegal weapons.

For his re-arrest, Police say that the accused is charged with two counts of Making Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Dangerous under the Dangerous Drug Act.

On 16th November, Police allegedly busted a mini-Methamphetamine (Ice) Lab operated by Pang at the Sanctuary Hotel in Waigani.

After further search on his Hotel premises during the raid, police found 150 grams of Meth inside a shipping container at his workshop. Police said the 150 grams of meth has a street value of K150,000

In court, his lawyer Simon Nutley from Ficco and Nutley Lawyers argued that the charges were not clear and that the case be struck out.

However, Magistrate Garry Ungo said the accused must be arraigned first before submissions on the matter can be brought forward.

Attempts by Pang’s lawyer to apply for bail was not granted as the application was not served on the prosecutions team.

The matter is adjourned to Thursday, 16th December. Pang remains in police custody.