Overseas training bids for public servants’ opens

The Australian Awards Scholarships application date opens on February 1st and closes on May 1st, 2023.

Interested applicants for the UK Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships can visit the website early August and September of 2023 to prepare well for the 2024 and 2025 application process which will close in early November 2023.

Department of Personnel Management who is the nominating agency has released this information at to all Departmental Heads, Provincial Administrators, all Heads of Public Funded Authorities and Public Servants informing them of the Overseas Training Bid Announcement for 2024.

All Training Bids for public servants will go through the DPM for analysis and consideration in line with the General Order 6 requirements against each Agency’s Learning & Development (L&D) Plans.

Secretary Taies Sansan said, agencies that have expired or have L&D Plans must submit a request through her office for assistance for Capacity Needs Analysis (CAN) to be conducted.

Secretary Sansan said, in submitting Training Bids, HR Managers are advised to strictly comply with the requirements or failure to do so will lessen the chances of applicants securing a scholarship.

“All staff training bids must be thoroughly screened by Agency Training Committees and subsequently endorsed by the Agency Head or a delegated Deputy/Nominee, evidence through a formal accompanying letter to DPM”.

Secretary Sansan added that all training bids must be supported by the Agency’s Learning & Development Plan and Key Result Areas.

“Training bids align with the development priorities of the Government of PNG which are Health, Education, Governance, Law & Justice, Transport & Infrastructure and Agriculture”.

“Applicants must be permanent public servants meaning that they must have served two years after the date of permanency, and must have completed a minimum of two years in their chosen field study and the program applied for must be progressive”.

Secretary Sansan said, what is also immediately required by DPM is a record of all the Public Servant’s Short and Long term and Present and Past Staff list from the agency HR.

“Once you have completed the staff training record, you will find that the information already forms the basis of your Annual Training Evaluation Report which is due annually in March. Those agencies who have submitted their reports are excluded”.

“I look forward to receiving your Overseas Training Aid Bids before the closing dates for Australia, New Zealand and UK Scholarships.”