Over 2,000 public servants to retire

He said the Marape-Basil Government has continued to honour its commitment to pay out public servants through the public service retirement exercise.

Minister Sungi confirmed that the government has paid out 37 public servants on pay 17 (27th August) as part of the first batch of retirees for 2021 who have reached compulsory retirement age, and others who are being retired on medical grounds.

The Public Service Minister said following National Executive Council decision’s 304/2016 & 71/2017 as part of cost saving measures, the Department of Personnel Management has been progressing calculations to payout public servants under this retirement exercise.

“Department of Personnel Management and Treasury staff have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure file checks and system inputs, including validation, is being done to progress the respective batches of staff from various agencies in order for retirees to sign off on their deeds of release.”

The table below shows the status of the payout of retirees:

Batch Agencies Total Public Servants Amount Pay Status 1 6 37 K2,938,925.28 17 Paid Out 2 21 864 + 146 (from 1st batch) = 1,000 K27m 19 In progress 3 23 1,078 TBC 23 In Progress Total 50 2,115 K29, 938,925.28

Minister Sungi said retirees from the first batch include national departments, provincial administrations, provincial health authorities and state owned enterprises.

“The retirement exercise is in line with the government’s move to ensure all public servants who have reached the compulsory retirement age are paid out,” he stated. “Many have remained on the government payroll despite being out of the public service, awaiting their payout.

“The payout of retirees has been a long outstanding issue but I am pleased that the government is able to pay them out to free up the Government’s Ascender Payroll system, which will enable the saving of about over half a million Kina in the remainder of this year after pay 17.

“We are looking at making more savings when the other 2 batches are paid out before the end of the year.”

Minister Sungi said as part of the Public Sector Reforms and the need to control costs in the public service payroll, DPM is doing all it can to clear the Ascender Payroll through the payout of public servants who have reached retirement age but have remained on the payroll over the years.

The government has also paid the state component of superannuation for the retirees, which they will be receiving immediately upon payout.

“On behalf of the Marape Basil government, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all retirees for their services and contributions to the development of the country. I encourage you all to use your payouts wisely for the well-being of your families.”

The Public Service Minister has also urged line agencies to identify and submit a list of their staff who have reached compulsory retirement age for DPM to ensure they are paid out under this retirement exercise.